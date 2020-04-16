David MCCONNELL

Death Notice


McCONNELL,
David Samuel (Dave):
16.01.1944 - 10.04.2020
Dearly loved husband and best mate of Ruth. Much loved, inspirational, caring Dad and father-in-law of Cara and Adam, Iain and Michelle, Shaun, Brian and Linnéa. Fun, loving and deeply loved Gramps of Ivan, Anna and Peter; Zoe, Hamish and Erin; Brodie and Scarlett; Lily and Morris.
David was devoted to his family and took great
delight in them all.
After a short illness, David passed peacefully at Wairau Hospital, Blenheim. A celebration of David's life will take place at a later date. In memory of David, donations can be made to Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand. Messages to www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz

Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 16, 2020
