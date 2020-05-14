PEEK, David Cecil:
21.01.1945 - 12.05.2020
In Geelong, Victoria, Australia. Loving husband of Barbara, father to Andrew and Sarah, father-in-law to Carly and Andrew, grandfather to Bentley and Sarah and Andrew's baby due August 2020. Brother and brother-in-law to Marie and Karl Zisser, Bette Peek (dec), Robert and Dawn Peek, Judith and Gavin Waugh, John and Daphne Cheesman, Cynthia and Neville (dec) Bishell and Annette and Kerry Bryce.
Sadly lost his battle with cancer after a short illness.
His life will be celebrated in a Private Funeral at Christ Church Anglican Church, Geelong, Australia. To watch the service online please visit www.kingsfunerals.com.au
– for details.
Forever in our hearts
Published in Marlborough Express on May 14, 2020