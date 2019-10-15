Guest Book View Sign Service Information Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts Blenheim , Marlborough 035784719 Death Notice



(Formerly of Kowhitirangi). On Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Hospice Marlborough, peacefully with family at his side. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of 61 years to Marie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Vera and Rodney Goodman, Daphne Hood, and Gordon and Hiroko. Adored by his grandchildren Shanna, Ben, David, Quentin, Roydon, Alicia, Jackson, Jonathon, Akinori, Francisca, Trevor, and Stephanie; also his nine great-grandchildren. Loved brother to Beth and John Simmons (both deceased), Jean and David Stark, Peter and Nane, and Keith and Kathy. Loved brother-in-law of Joyce (deceased), Norman Harvey (deceased), and Fay Bowler. Messages may be sent to the Wells Family c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. Special thanks to the staff at Greymouth Hospital, Wairau Hospital, and Hospice Marlborough for their personal care provided to David. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Marlborough would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240. A celebration of David's life will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 1.00pm on Friday, October 18, followed by interment at Upper Wairau Cemetery.







