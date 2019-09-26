WATERS,
Denis Daly McKay:
On September 24, 2019, at home, surrounded by family, in his 82nd year. Much loved husband of Beverley. A loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Donna, Mark, Donna and Justin Devine, Chris and Alisa, and Aaron. Grandfather (G.o.G) of Ellen, Adam, Todd; Alana, Monica, Liam, Fintan, Francis, Ina; Anthony, Michelle, Beverly-Ann, David; Georgia and a loved great-grandad of his 6 great-grandchildren. Messages to 7 West Terrace, Picton 7220 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Hospice contact (03) 5789493 for the beneficiary account or c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240 would be appreciated. In accordance with Denis' wishes a private cremation will be held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 26, 2019