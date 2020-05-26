TAYLOR, Denise:
Died peacefully at home on Friday, May 22, 2020. Aged 82 years. Wonderful wife to Bill, cherished mother of Frank Downs James (dec) and Lloyd Mansfield James. Much loved grandmother to Holly, Esther, Ryan, Ellie and Maddie and four great-grandchildren, Tommy, Evie, Harry and Leo. She is survived by two brothers and their families in the UK. Messages may be sent to the Taylor Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. A private family service will be held This Day (Wednesday, May 27). Family flowers only please. Due to current Government restrictions the celebration of Denise's life, in the fashion she requested, is not possible at this time but will be held on a future date when her wishes that happiness and flowers be the central parts of that occasion can be fulfilled.
Published in Marlborough Express on May 26, 2020