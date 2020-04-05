Dennis MCLAREN (1950 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis MCLAREN.
Service Information
H A Thompson Ltd
86 Gibson Quay
Hokitika, West Coast
037557993
Death Notice

McLAREN, Dennis John
(aka Matt Rata):
16.01.1950 - 01.04.2020
Died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Dearly loved partner of Wendy Stuart, husband of the late Cheryl. Loved father and father-in-law of Paula and Wesley Jones (Kowhitirangi), and Tash McLaren and David Cooper (Hay, NSW). Loved Granddad of Zac McLaren and Cody and Ruby Jones. Loved brother of Colleen and Eileen and brother and brother-in-law of Linda and Russell de Malmanche. Adored uncle of all his nieces and nephews and friend of many.
The Rata Tree Has Fallen
Messages to 149 Kaniere Road, Hokitika, 7811. Due to current restrictions, a private family burial has been held, but a celebration of Matt Rata's life will be advised at a later date.

logo
Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.