Dennis Francis (Denny):

Passed away peacefully in Nelson with his family at his side, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Erica, much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Brent, and Caralyn (deceased), Leigh (deceased), Erica-Jane and Murray, Phillipa and Grant. Loved Pop of Dale, Justin and Kimberley, Hamish and Lee and Adam; Todd, Natarsha (deceased), Kyle and Courtney; Tamsyn and Seana; and great-grandchildren Hunter and Scarlett. Messages may be sent to the Morrison Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. Denny's service will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 10.30am, on Monday, November 16, followed by a private interment at Rai Valley Cemetery.







