van der MEULEN, Hans:
Aged 78 years, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Dearly loved husband to Helen, father and father-in-law to Nicole, Anna, Wes and Catherine. Loving Pake and Gaga to Ada, Lillie, Scarlett and Samson. Survived by his three sisters, Sieta, Welly and Jetty. He will be sorely missed by friends and family near and far. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Curran Foundation to support the research work of Dr Chin
www.supportstvincents.com.au
A service for Hans will be held on Tuesday, September 8, at 1.00pm, in the South Chapel of Eastern Suburbs Memorial Park, Matraville. Due to current restrictions please consider viewing a livestream of the service, a link to which can be obtained by emailing
[email protected]
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 6, 2020