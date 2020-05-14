CORDES, Derek William:
Born June 25, 1946, at Fairlie, died peacefully surrounded by whanau at Hospice Marlborough on May 8, 2020, after a short illness. Much loved partner of Wanda and the late Janey, much loved father and father-in-law to Carleen and Sheldan, the late Sam Phillips, and Hayden Cordes, Poppy D to Regan, Samuel and Edel. Much loved Poppy D to Lester and Kylie Hebberd, Derek and Kelli Hebberd, Marie and Chris Rhodes, and all our whanau. An old Antarctic explorer, New Zealand Forest Service, builder of bridges and huts, overseer of the Rainbow Skifield. A deer culler, mountain climber and trainer, Marlborough Museum historian and avid collector, the Helicopter Museum Trust, book collector and lover of photography, bus owner and operator, book writer and researcher. A man with a heart of gold and a love enough for all. Thanks to the Hospice staff and all the Oncology team. Messages may be sent to 138 Muller Road, Blenheim 7201.
Go climb that one last mountain the boy from
Fairlie High
Put your boots on and take your last breath as you
reach the summit
We will hear your last
breath and sigh
For your work on earth wasn't done but a greater call
had come
You ceased to surprise us with your magical and
comical antics
A mighty man with a big heart of gold, there's not a man on this earth that has earned the name that you so deserved and it's stuck to you like the honey to the hive
Poppy D was given and you took it with pride and everyone will still call you that even after you have died
Rest well on that mountain as God has called you home and sleep peacefully and rest easy for we have not left you alone for we are just a breath away.
Wandeewoos
Published in Marlborough Express on May 14, 2020