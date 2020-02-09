Dermot SULLIVAN

  • "Condolences from the Ryan Family ex neighbours"
    - Jackie Ryan
SULLIVAN,
Dermot Ledmond:
(WWII Veteran and Retired Teacher). In his 96th year, in Blenheim on February 4, 2020. Beloved father of Marion Jackson, John, Mark, Liam, Paul, Luke, Bernard, Elizabeth Sullivan, and Mary-Clare Crowley. Father-in-law to Wayne, Helen, Kate, Barbara, Jillian, Karen, Sandy, Alaa and Tim. Loved and respected grandfather of 23, and great-grandfather of 31 in New Zealand, Australia and the USA. Husband of the late Audrey Sullivan (d. 1975) and Sheila Daly-Sullivan (d. 2013). Dear friend of Barbara Loughnan and loved stepfather of the Daly family in Ireland. Messages may be sent to 49 Park Terrace, Blenheim 7201 or [email protected] A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Teresa's Church, 299 Karori Road, Wellington, at 11.00am on Tuesday, February 11, followed by a reception in the Church Hall and interment at Makara Cemetery. Viewing by appointment on Monday, February 10, at Lychgate Funeral Home, 306 Willis Street, Wellington, phone 04 385 0745.

Published in Marlborough Express on Feb. 9, 2020
