NORMAN,
Desmond Reginald:
5.12.1934 - 11.5.2019
Fiona, Mathew, Rachel and Maurice, along with Gloria and the Marfell family, wish to acknowledge and sincerely thank everyone who helped and supported Des over the last few weeks. Also grateful thanks to the staff at Waterlea Rest Home for their wonderful care. The sympathy cards and notes were too numerous to reply to individually, so please accept our heartfelt thanks for your kind words and support.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 30, 2019