Desmond RAWLINGS

Guest Book
  • "Our sympathy to Des's Family. I enjoyed having a chat..."
    - Malcolm Robertson
  • "What a delightful chap, friendly smile and wave, my best..."
    - Kevin Wratt
  • "A dear friend & school mate. I miss his smile & chat as we..."
  • "So sorry to hear of des passing, we will miss his fun &..."
    - Sue & brian Young
Service Information
H A Thompson Ltd
86 Gibson Quay
Hokitika, West Coast
037557993
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
1:30 p.m.
St Andrews United Church
Fitzherbert Street,
Hokitika
View Map
Death Notice

RAWLINGS,
Desmond John (Des):
On December 25, 2019, at his brother's residence in Hokitika, aged 83 years. Loved brother of Mavis and Bob Scott (both deceased), Edna and Herbert Schroeder (both deceased), George and Merle (Christchurch), Edwin and Rita (both deceased), Albert (Hokitika), Morris (deceased), Herbert (deceased), Margaret and the late Peter Webb (Blenheim) and a much loved uncle and friend of many. Messages to the Rawlings Family, 192 Fitzherbert Street, Hokitika 7810. Flowers respectfully declined but donations to the Hokitika Branch of St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Des' life will be held at St Andrews United Church, Fitzherbert Street, Hokitika, on Tuesday, December 31, commencing at 1.30pm. Following the service, Des will be laid to rest in the Lawn Section of the Hokitika Cemetery. A memorial service for Des will be held in Blenheim at a date yet to be decided.

logo
Published in Marlborough Express on Dec. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.