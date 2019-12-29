RAWLINGS,
Desmond John (Des):
On December 25, 2019, at his brother's residence in Hokitika, aged 83 years. Loved brother of Mavis and Bob Scott (both deceased), Edna and Herbert Schroeder (both deceased), George and Merle (Christchurch), Edwin and Rita (both deceased), Albert (Hokitika), Morris (deceased), Herbert (deceased), Margaret and the late Peter Webb (Blenheim) and a much loved uncle and friend of many. Messages to the Rawlings Family, 192 Fitzherbert Street, Hokitika 7810. Flowers respectfully declined but donations to the Hokitika Branch of St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Des' life will be held at St Andrews United Church, Fitzherbert Street, Hokitika, on Tuesday, December 31, commencing at 1.30pm. Following the service, Des will be laid to rest in the Lawn Section of the Hokitika Cemetery. A memorial service for Des will be held in Blenheim at a date yet to be decided.
Published in Marlborough Express on Dec. 29, 2019