RAWLINGS,
Desmond John (Des):
On December 25, 2019, at his brother's residence in Hokitika, aged 83 years. Loved brother of Mavis and Bob Scott (both deceased), Edna and Herbert Schroeder (both deceased), George and Merle (Christchurch), Edwin and Rita (both deceased), Albert (Hokitika), Morris (deceased), Herbert (deceased), Margaret and the late Peter Webb (Blenheim), and a much loved uncle and friend of many. Messages to 105A Maxwell Road, Blenheim 7201, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Flowers respectfully declined but donations to St John c/- PO Box 467, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Des was laid to rest in Hokitika and a Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Friday, January 10, at 1.30pm.
Published in Marlborough Express on Jan. 7, 2020