JOHNSTON, Diana Jane
Elizabeth (nee Taylor):
10.06.1938 - 29.04.2020
Passed away at the Marlborough Hospice, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, after a short illness, in her 81st year. Dearly loved wife of the late James Alexander Johnston (Johnnie). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Doug and Sandy (Carterton), Jim and Lyne (Blenheim), Barrie and Lyn (Perth), Gael and Rodney (St. Arnaud), Kellie and Gary (Blenheim). Adored Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a much loved sister and aunt.
"At Peace"
Messages to The Johnston family c/- 170 Hospital Road, Blenheim 7201, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A private cremation has been held and a celebration of Diana's life will be held at a later date for family and friends.
Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 30, 2020