Diana MANEY

  • "A great lady who looked after us well when we visited...."
    - Mark Barraclough
Death Notice

MANEY,
Diana Jean (née Ingham):
On September 28, 2020, aged 83 years. Wife of Desmond, and mother of Simon, Lelia and Nicholas. Nana of Elite and Casey, and great-grandma of Arjun, and missed by her many and special friends, and pets galore. Messages to 5 Suffolk Street, Picton 7220, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz
"Sleep well, truly the best mother we could have
ever had."
A Memorial Service will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 38 York Street, Picton, on Saturday, October 10, at 2.00pm.

Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 1, 2020
