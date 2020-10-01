MANEY,
Diana Jean (née Ingham):
On September 28, 2020, aged 83 years. Wife of Desmond, and mother of Simon, Lelia and Nicholas. Nana of Elite and Casey, and great-grandma of Arjun, and missed by her many and special friends, and pets galore. Messages to 5 Suffolk Street, Picton 7220, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz
"Sleep well, truly the best mother we could have
ever had."
A Memorial Service will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 38 York Street, Picton, on Saturday, October 10, at 2.00pm.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 1, 2020