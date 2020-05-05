MOORES, Diana June:
Passed away at the Ashwood Retirement Village, Blenheim, on May 2, 2020. As per Di's wishes a private cremation has been held. Her family wish to express their sincere thanks to the neighbours and friends for the friendship and support shown to her, especially in recent times. We also wish to thank all the nursing staff at Ashwood Retirement Village for their loving care. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John Ambulance, PO Box 467, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated. Messages to www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz
'May your memories bring
you peace'
Published in Marlborough Express on May 5, 2020