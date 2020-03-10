BAIRD,
Dianne Carole (née Forbes):
Passed away, peacefully, at Seaview Home Picton on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Aged 77 years. Much-loved daughter of Thelma, Frazer (Bill) and Vista; loved sister of the late Julie, Margaret (Baines), Sharleen (Forbes), and Bruce (Mellis). Adored mother of Suzanne and Paris, and treasured Nana of Liberty and Trinity, and loved by all extended family and friends. Reunited with her beloved soulmate David (RIP 31.10.2019). Messages may be sent to 63A Kent Street, Picton 7220. Special thanks to all the wonderful staff at Seaview Home and Matt from Mobility Shuttles for their exceptional care. A farewell service for Dianne will be held at the Union Parish Church, Broadway, Picton, at 2.00pm on Thursday, March 12, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 10, 2020