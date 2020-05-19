BOYLE, Donald William:
Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on May 16, 2020. Cherished husband and soulmate for 50 years of Raewyne, and former husband of the late Enid. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Brett and Suzie, Lorraine and Richard, Vicki and Allen, Maree and Ricky, Stephon and Anita, Jo-Anne and Malcolm. Treasured Grandad of Karla, Bettina, Dannelle and Kurt, Andrew and Stephen, Simone, Tyler and Kaasha, Joel and Ethan, Ben and Jonty. A loved Great-Grandad to his many great and great-great-grandchildren. Messages to 172A Howick Road, Blenheim 7201, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A private family service has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on May 19, 2020