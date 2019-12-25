MILLWARD,
Donald Kerr (Don):
On December 24, 2019. Peacefully at Bob Scott Retirement Village. Father of Jules and Leigh, and grandfather of his 3 grandchildren. Loving and supportive big brother of Jean Briggs and Catherine Fraei. Awesome uncle to Elizabeth, Michael, Margaret, Michelle, Rhonda, Brendon and their families. Respected member of countless organisations. Messages and tributes can be placed in Don's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to P O Box 44-176 Lower Hutt 5040. Grateful and sincere thanks to the staff of the SCU at Bob Scott for their care and compassion. Don's funeral service will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 665 High Street, Lower Hutt, on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 11:00am thereafter private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on Dec. 25, 2019