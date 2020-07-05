Doreen BENBOW

Death Notice

BENBOW,
Doreen Judith (Judy):
On Thursday, July 2, 2020, peacefully at Hospice Marlborough. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug, loved mother and mother-in-law of James and Kelly, Craig and Pam, Susan, and the late Kathryn. Loved Grandma to Stacey, Scott, William, Hunter, and Piper. Messages may be sent to 7 Grant Place, Blenheim 7201. A funeral service for Judy will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 1.00pm on Thursday, July 9, followed by interment at Fairhall Cemetery.

Published in Marlborough Express on July 5, 2020
