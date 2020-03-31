FOLLOWS, Doris Lilian:
Doris passed away on March 29, 2020, at Wairau Hospital after a short illness. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Norm, loved sister of Pam and the late Ronnie (United Kingdom). Much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Jim and Michele (Auckland), Trish and Rick (Koromiko) and Janis and George (London). Loved Gran to James and Natalie, Raylene, Mark and Jenna, and Stephanie and Benjamin. Great-Grandma to Madoc; Branden, Jayden, Cheyenne and Serenity; Liam; and Arabella along with her three great-great-grandchildren. You will be sadly missed by your extended family and friends in New Zealand and in the United Kingdom.
"Resting with your
soulmate now".
Messages to Follows/Rawlings family, 663 SH1, Koromiko, RD3, Blenheim 7273, or email address: [email protected] or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A private cremation has taken place. Details of a celebration of Doris' life will be advised later.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 31, 2020