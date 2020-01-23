BOURKE, Dorothy
(formerly Murphy)
(nee Devescovi):
Passed away in Brisbane on January 13, 2020; aged 89 years. Dearly loved elder daughter of the late Jack and Vi Devescovi (late Waiuta and Runanga), loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Tony, Jean and the late Owen Ditfort (Christchurch), and John and Bunny Devescovi (Blenheim), and loved aunt of her nieces and nephews. A private cremation has been held. Messages to J. Ditfort, 15B Winton Street, St Albans, Christchurch 8014.
Published in Marlborough Express on Jan. 23, 2020