MacGREGOR,
Dorothy Adelaide:
Passed away peacefully at Aberleigh Village, on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Lex, loving Mum of Sandra, Neil, Teena and Jude. Loved mother-in-law of Warren (deceased), Graeme and Jan. A much loved Nana of her grand and great-grandchildren. A special thank you to the staff at Aberleigh Village for their kind and compassionate care of our Mum. Messages may be sent to the MacGregor Family, 1 Admiralty Place, Waikawa, Picton 7220. At Dorothy's request, a private family farewell has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 24, 2020