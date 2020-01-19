KEMP,
Douglas William (Doug):
16.12.1917 - 18.01.2020
(102 Great Years). Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Loved husband of the late Isobel. Loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Jenny; and the late Deborah Jill. Loved Grandfather of Jack and Maxine. Thank you to the nurses and staff of Redwood Retirement Village for their great care of Dougie. Messages to 3938 State Highway 1, R.D.4, Blenheim 7274 or www.cloudybayfuneral.co.nz At Doug's request a private cremation will be held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Jan. 19, 2020