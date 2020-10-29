WILSON, Duncan Takana:
Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving whanau on Wednesday, October 28, 2020; aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Lorraine. Loved father of Dean, Valmai, Tracey, Michelle, Raymond. Adored grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tangihanga will be held at Te Hora Marae, 14 Te Hora Pa Road, Canvastown, on Monday, November 2, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Te Hora Urupa. Messages to Dean Wilson - 021306592.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 29, 2020