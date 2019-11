CLUNIES-ROSS,Dymoke George:Passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Wairau Hospital. Aged 85 years. Sparring partner and husband to Marianne Clunies-Ross. Adored stepfather to Emma, Katie and Joanne, much loved grandad to Jemma, Luke, Violet, Milly, Harry and Wendy. A treasured brother-in-law to Nanette, and uncle to Kristen and Craig. Best mate to so many. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Life Flight Trust would be appreciated, and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 14-448, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. Messages may be sent to 535 Brookby Road, RD2, Blenheim 7272. A celebration of Dym's life will take place at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 11.00am on Monday, November 11, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.