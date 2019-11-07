CLUNIES-ROSS,
Dymoke George:
Passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Wairau Hospital. Aged 85 years. Sparring partner and husband to Marianne Clunies-Ross. Adored stepfather to Emma, Katie and Joanne, much loved grandad to Jemma, Luke, Violet, Milly, Harry and Wendy. A treasured brother-in-law to Nanette, and uncle to Kristen and Craig. Best mate to so many. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Life Flight Trust would be appreciated, and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 14-448, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. Messages may be sent to 535 Brookby Road, RD2, Blenheim 7272. A celebration of Dym's life will take place at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 11.00am on Monday, November 11, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 7, 2019