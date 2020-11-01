NEAL, Edgar Vernon:
8.3.1928 - 28.10.2020
Passed away peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village. Dearly loved husband of Barbara, loved father of Andrew and Kathryn, Jackie and Grant, Martin and Ann, and Greg and Helen. Loved Grandfather to his 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. In accordance with Vern's wishes a private cremation has taken place and a memorial celebration will be held when all family members can attend. Special thanks to the staff at Ashwood for the care given to Vern. Messages to 17 Temple Mews, Renwick 7204 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 1, 2020