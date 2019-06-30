IVORY, Edward Donald:
Aged 88 years. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Jack Inglis Friendship Home, Motueka. Dearly loved husband of Cynthia. Loved father of Janet Fry and Vincent (deceased), Pauline Ivory and John Gudsell. Loved Grandad of Rebecca and Oliver Foster, Luke and Sam Munro, Daniel and Nadia Campbell, Aimee and Jason Wandby. Loved Great-Grandad of Thomas, Lucy and Caris Foster, Amelia and Max Campbell, Olivia and Charlotte Munro, Harrison Wandby. Fondly remembered by Natalie Gudsell-Cellie and Jonathan Gudsell. Special thanks to the Staff at Jack Inglis for their loving care. A private family service will be held. Messages to 29 Iwa Street, Mapua 7005.
"What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us"
Published in Marlborough Express on June 30, 2019