LORD, Edward Iveagh Brian
(Brian):
On January 30, 2020, peacefully ay Ashwood Park Retirement Village, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Ginny and a much loved father and father-in-law of Diana; and Nigel and Donna; and the late Greg. A loved brother of Phil Woodham. Loved Pop of all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his great-great-granddaughter. Messages to 4/53 Waikawa Road, Picton 7220 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz At Brian's request, a private cremation has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Feb. 2, 2020