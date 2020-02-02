EDWARD LORD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD LORD.
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Death Notice

LORD, Edward Iveagh Brian
(Brian):
On January 30, 2020, peacefully ay Ashwood Park Retirement Village, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Ginny and a much loved father and father-in-law of Diana; and Nigel and Donna; and the late Greg. A loved brother of Phil Woodham. Loved Pop of all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his great-great-granddaughter. Messages to 4/53 Waikawa Road, Picton 7220 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz At Brian's request, a private cremation has been held.

logo
Published in Marlborough Express on Feb. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.