LUCAS, Edward H (Ted):
Died peacefully on 23 November 2019 in the care of Ashwood Park, in his 87th year. Dearly loved husband of Bev for 61 years and a loved father and father-in-law of Sarah and Conrad Robertson, Simon and Carolyn Lucas and Ben and Tracie Lucas. Much loved Grandad of Drew, Georgia and Christian Robertson; Hannah, Joshua and Olivia Lucas and Zoe and Gus Lucas. The family would like to acknowledge the loving care of Ted during his stay at Ashwood Park. Flowers respectfully declined but donations to Marlborough Hospice c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240 would be appreciated or may be made at the service. Messages to the Lucas Family, 31 Blacknore Place, Springlands, Blenheim. A Funeral Service to celebrate Ted's life will be held at the Nativity Anglican Church, Alfred Street, Blenheim on Wednesday, 27 November at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 24, 2019