INGRAM, Eileen Margaret:
Passed away peacefully, with family at her side, at Ashwood Park Retirement Village on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Much-loved Mum and mother-in-law of Rod and Cynthia (Brisbane), Marg and the late George Gifford, Graham and Sharlene, Derek and the late Kathy (Canada). Devoted grandma of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandson. Thank you to Ashwood Park staff for their loving care and support of Eileen. Messages may be sent to the Ingram family, c/- P O Box 110, Blenheim 7240. No flowers please. At Eileen's request, a private cremation has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 8, 2019