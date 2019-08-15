BARNARD,
Eleanore Winifred (Elly):
On August 13, 2019, passed away peacefully at the Marlborough Hospice, surrounded by family. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Reece; and Brendon and Martina, and Nana of Lewis and George In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A funeral service for Elly will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Monday, August 19, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation at the Cloudy Bay Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on Aug. 15, 2019