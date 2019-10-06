POWICK, Eli Scott:
29.9.1998 - 4.10.2019
Suddenly and unexpectedly in Nelson Hospital. Loved son of Odette, brother to Tess, and cherished grandson of Bronwyn Grant. A loved son, brother, cousin and friend to many. Messages to 4a Goodman St, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A celebration of his 21st will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Saturday, October 12, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 6, 2019