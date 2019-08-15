BURNETT,
Elizabeth Alison (Betty):
On August 13, 2019, peacefully at Nelson Hospital, in her
91st year. Beloved wife of the late Mait and a loved mother and mother-in-law of the late Ian; Alison and Ronald Taylor; Marian and Michael Payton; Stephen and Kim. A loved Gran to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to 21 Hills Road, RD 2, Rai Valley 7192 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A celebration of Betty's life will be held at the Carluke Hall, Rai Valley, on Saturday, August 17 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Rai Valley Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Aug. 15, 2019