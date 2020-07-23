DUNCAN, Elizabeth (Betty) Esther
(nee May):
Late of Villa Carramar Stanthorpe.
Formerly of Armidale NSW and
Blenheim New Zealand.
Passed away peacefully
Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Aged 85 years.
Much loved mother of Cheryl (dec'd), Tony, John, Stephen and grandson Robin. Loved Nana and Great-Nana. Dear sister and sister-in-law to Dallas, Frank, Alan, Lynda, Bob, Jimmy and Peter (all dec'd), Tommy, Brian, Richard and Chris. Fond aunt to their families.
A celebration for the life of Betty will be held at the Queensland College of Wine Tourism, 22 Caves Road, Stanthorpe, 11.00am, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. To be followed by private cremation.
Carnarvon Funeral Services
Gently Guiding you Through
Stanthorpe ~ 07 46813121
www.carnarvonfunerals.com.au
Published in Marlborough Express on July 23, 2020