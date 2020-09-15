FREW,
Elizabeth Anne (Anne):
On September 13, 2020, peacefully at Wairau Hospital, Blenheim. Aged 68 years. Dearly loved wife of Russell. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Amanda and Michael (Mosgiel), Michelle and Ewen (Ashburton). Loved Grandma of Laura and Jack. A loved sister and aunty to all her extended family. Messages to c/- PO Box 571, Picton 7250, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz At Anne's request, a private cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held with an afternoon tea at 84 Moana View Road, Waikawa, Picton, on Saturday, September 19, at 2.00pm onwards.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 15, 2020