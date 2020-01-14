Elizabeth LOXTON

LOXTON,
Elizabeth Catherine (Betty):
On Thursday, January 9, 2020, peacefully with her sister at her side. Four days short of her 102nd birthday. Loved wife of the late John, loved sister and sister-in-law of Lauris and the late Bert Croft. Loved aunty of Wayne and Dianne, and Louise and Kevin. Special thanks to the staff at Springlands Lifestyle Village for the care and compassion shown to Elizabeth since the start of the Village. Messages may be sent to the Loxton Family, c/- 94 Jones Road, RD 3, Blenheim 7273.
Now at rest with her beloved John.
At Elizabeth's request, a private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium has taken place.

