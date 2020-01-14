WESTON-BERRY, Christine
Emily (Tilly) (née Guard):
Died peacefully at Redwood Lifestyle Care & Village, on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Cyril, loved twin sister of Edward, and John, and sister-in-law of Elaine and Narelle. Loved aunty of Edwina, James, Fiona, Emma, and Lynda, and great-aunty to Jack, Charlotte, Hannah, Betsy and Teddy. Very special friend of many years of Sandra. Christine was a keen and loyal member of the STRAND Indoor Bowls Club for 40+ years. Sincere thanks to the staff at Redwood Lifestyle Care & Village. Tilly was so happy with you all. Messages may be sent to PO Box 39, Blenheim 7240. At Christine's request, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Marlborough Express on Jan. 14, 2020