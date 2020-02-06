BOWERS, Eric William:
Bev, Grant, Mark and their families give heartfelt thanks to those who made contact and expressed their thoughts and condolences as we come to terms with Dad's passing. Thanks to all who attended the service, to those who wanted to but were unable, those who sent food, wine, flowers, cards, phoned us or watched the service online. We were overwhelmed by the level of support and the turnout as we came together to celebrate the life of a special man. Special thanks also to Dad's specialists at Wairau Hospital, Ashwood Park Retirement Village and their staff for their love and care as well as Cloudy Bay Funeral Services for their thoughtfulness. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our gratitude to all.
Published in Marlborough Express on Feb. 6, 2020