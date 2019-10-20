Eric RUDD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric RUDD.
Service Information
Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors
cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts
Blenheim, Marlborough
035784719
Death Notice

RUDD, Eric Foster (Foster):
On Friday, October 18, 2019, at Blenheim. Much loved and cherished husband and mate of Celeste for 67 years. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Jackie and Brent, Jim and Denise. Loved Grandad to Sam and Devon Copp, Hayden Rudd, and Gemma Webster, and great- grandfather to Scarlett Webster. Also leaving behind special brother David and his wife Jeanette. After a short illness, in his 92nd year. Messages to 5A Kilworth Place, Blenheim 7201. A celebration of Foster's life will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Henry Street, Blenheim, on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11.30am, followed by interment at Ward Cemetery.

logo
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.