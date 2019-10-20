RUDD, Eric Foster (Foster):
On Friday, October 18, 2019, at Blenheim. Much loved and cherished husband and mate of Celeste for 67 years. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Jackie and Brent, Jim and Denise. Loved Grandad to Sam and Devon Copp, Hayden Rudd, and Gemma Webster, and great- grandfather to Scarlett Webster. Also leaving behind special brother David and his wife Jeanette. After a short illness, in his 92nd year. Messages to 5A Kilworth Place, Blenheim 7201. A celebration of Foster's life will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Henry Street, Blenheim, on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11.30am, followed by interment at Ward Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 20, 2019