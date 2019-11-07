RUDD, Eric Foster (Foster):
Celeste Rudd, Jackie and Jim thank our friends and Foster's friends for attending Foster's funeral. We thank you for the special cards, flowers, baking and visitors. A sincere thanks to Marion Rowe who was a great comfort and took Foster's service. We would like to thank the people of St Andrew's Church for the lovely home baking provided for the lunch. Thank you also to Sowman's Funeral Directors for meticulous and caring funeral arrangements.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 7, 2019