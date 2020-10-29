GRAY, Erin (nee Maher):
Loved wife and soulmate to Colin Gray, mum to Caaren and Enzo Gray, daughter of Kath and Ted Maher, daughter-in-law of Judy and Colin Gray, sister to Annemarie Wratt, Chris, Moira and Gerard Maher. Loved aunty and friend to all who knew her. Erin lost her incredibly brave battle with cancer on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Her life and spirit will be honoured at a private family interment. Donations welcome to Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 29, 2020