EDE, Errell Sadler:
On Sunday, January 12, 2020, peacefully at his home. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Ann for 58 years. Loved father and father-in-law of David, Michael and Vennessa. Loved Grandad of Shay and Keegan, Jacqui, Ashley, and the late Jesse. Loved great-Grandad of Audrey and Elise. Messages may be sent to 3 Cherrywood Park, Blenheim 7201. A funeral service for Errell will be held at St Christopher's Anglican Church, Weld Street, at 1.30pm on Friday, January 17.

Published in Marlborough Express on Jan. 14, 2020
