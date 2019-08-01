STRATFORD, Esther May
(nee O'Loughlin):
Passed away, peacefully, on July 29, 2019, at Ashwood Park Retirement Village. Aged 90 years. Loved wife of the late Fred, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie and Bill Hunter and Morice and Debbie, treasured Grandma of Nick and Lauren, Amy and Gerard, Kali, and Megan and Rob and Great-Grandma of Eloise, Lucy, Georgia and Olivia. A special friend of Leisha. She will be sadly missed by all. Messages may be sent to 10 Burleigh Rd, Blenheim 7201. Special thanks to the staff of Ashwood Park Retirement Village and Wairau Hospital. At Esther's request a private service has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Aug. 1, 2019