GRANT, Ethel Raye (Raye)
(née Lanauze):
On November 2, 2020 at Redwood Retirement Village, aged 95. Much loved wife of Graham for 69 years, mother of Katrina, John and Paula, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law and friend to many. Messages to Graham Grant at 107 Dry Hills Lane, RD4, Blenheim 7274, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Graham warmly welcomes all who wish to attend a Service for Raye at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, on Thursday, November 5 at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.

Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 3, 2020
