RETALLICK,
Euan Desmond:
(formerly of Christchurch) Died on June 25, 2019, aged 96 years.
Finally at peace,
now with Rosemary.
Father and father-in-law to Jackie and Peter, Lynn, Lea and Patsy. Grandad to Michael, James and Rebecca, Toby and Josh and Jordan. Great-grandad to Otto, Franklin, Sullivan and Madelyn. Messages to 139A Wither Road, Blenheim 7201, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Thank you so much to the wonderful staff and Dad's friends at Ashwood Park Retirement Village. No flowers by request. A private cremation has taken place.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 27, 2019