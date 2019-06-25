BROWNE, Eva Maria:

The Browne whanau would like to acknowledge the kindness extended to us at a difficult time. We were blessed to have such an awesome team of not only workers, but the helpers, cooks, etc. Vic, Chris and Bernie who gave us strength; Shelby, Nick, Tats, the Seddon Bowling Club, Eileen, Eriha, Anna and Walt, Waaka, Decan, Kevin Thompson and Cloudy Bay Funeral Services. Special thanks to Kale, Mario and Jurnee, and all our mokos. Also to all who travelled from afar. If I have missed others, please accept my apologies.

- Jay.



