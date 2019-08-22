GRIFFITHS,
Eva Margaret (Eve):
On August 22, 2019, peacefully at Wairau Hospital, surrounded by family, in her 94th year. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Bronwyn; Jeremy and Lynne; and Michael. Loved Nana to her grandchildren, and Granny to her great-grandchildren. Messages to the Griffiths family, c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A celebration of Eve's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Monday, August 26 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at the Cloudy Bay Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on Aug. 22, 2019