KEREHOMA, Eyvonne Rua
(née Solomon):
Passed away suddenly at Springlands Lifestyle Village on October 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Albert and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Amber and Pete McIntyre and the late Paul. Much loved Grandma of her mokopuna Christie, Kyla, Ihimaera, and great-grandma of Kavarna-Lee, Mason and Mackenzie. A loved sister and auntie of all her extended whanau. Messages to 12 Waterlea Green, Blenheim 7201, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A Funeral Service for Eyvonne will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Friday, October 23, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 20, 2020