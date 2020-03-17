

SIMPSON, Fay:

In loving memory of our treasured and much loved Mum and mother-in-law who passed away five years ago on March 19, 2015.

We thought about you yesterday and the days before that too.

We think of you in silence, we often speak your name.

All we have are memories and your photo in a frame.

Your memory is a keepsake from which we'll never part.

Heaven has you within its gates but we have you in our hearts.

Close to our hearts, you'll stay, loved and remembered every day.



Love always Amanda and Paul





